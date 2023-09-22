Virginia High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Prince William County This Week
Published: Sep. 19, 2023 at 11:20 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
In Prince William County, Virginia, there are exciting high school football games on the calendar this week. the inside scoop on how to watch them is available here.
Prince William County, Virginia High School Football Games This Week
C.D. Hylton High School at Woodbridge Senior High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 22
- Location: Woodbridge, VA
- Conference: Eastern
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Patriot High School at Unity Reed High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 22
- Location: Manassas, VA
- Conference: Cedar Run
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Battlefield High School at Freedom High School - South Riding
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 22
- Location: South Riding, VA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Potomac Senior High School at Forest Park High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 22
- Location: Woodbridge, VA
- Conference: Eastern
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Meridian High School at Brentsville District High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 22
- Location: Nokesville, VA
- Conference: Northwestern
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Freedom High School - Woodbridge at Gar-Field High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 22
- Location: Woodbridge, VA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Skyline High School at Kettle Run High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 22
- Location: Nokesville, VA
- Conference: Northwestern
- How to Stream: Watch Here
