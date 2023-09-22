Week 4 Local College Football TV Schedule & Streaming Info in Virginia
Published: Sep. 22, 2023 at 4:42 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
The college football slate in Week 4 is not one to miss. The matchups include the Virginia Tech Hokies playing the Marshall Thundering Herd at Joan C. Edwards Stadium, a must-watch for fans in Virginia.
College Football Games to Watch in Virginia on TV This Week
NC State Wolfpack at Virginia Cavaliers
- Time: 7:30 PM ET
- Date: Friday, September 22
- Venue: Scott Stadium
- TV Channel: ESPN
- Live Stream: Fubo
- Favorite: NC State (-8.5)
Virginia Tech Hokies at Marshall Thundering Herd
- Time: 12:00 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, September 23
- Venue: Joan C. Edwards Stadium
- TV Channel: ESPN
- Live Stream: Fubo
- Favorite: Marshall (-4.5)
Wofford Terriers at VMI Keydets
- Time: 1:30 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, September 23
- Venue: Alumni Memorial Field at Foster Stadium
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: ESPN+
Richmond Spiders at Stony Brook Seawolves
- Time: 3:30 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, September 23
- Venue: Kenneth P. LaValle Stadium
- TV Channel: FloSports
Maine Black Bears at William & Mary Tribe
- Time: 3:30 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, September 23
- Venue: Walter J. Zable Stadium at Cary Field
- TV Channel: FloSports
Texas A&M-Commerce Lions at Old Dominion Monarchs
- Time: 3:30 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, September 23
- Venue: Kornblau Field at S.B. Ballard Stadium
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: ESPN+
Norfolk State Spartans at Towson Tigers
- Time: 4:00 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, September 23
- Venue: Minnegan Field at Johnny Unitas Stadium
- TV Channel: Monumental Sports
- Live Stream: Fubo
Liberty Flames at Florida International Panthers
- Time: 6:30 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, September 23
- Venue: Riccardo Silva Stadium
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: ESPN+
- Favorite: Liberty (-10.5)
James Madison Dukes at Utah State Aggies
- Time: 8:00 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, September 23
- Venue: Merlin Olsen Field at Maverik Stadium
- TV Channel: fubo Sports Network
- Live Stream: Fubo
- Favorite: James Madison (-5.5)
