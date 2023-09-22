The college football slate in Week 4 is not one to miss. The matchups include the Virginia Tech Hokies playing the Marshall Thundering Herd at Joan C. Edwards Stadium, a must-watch for fans in Virginia.

College Football Games to Watch in Virginia on TV This Week

NC State Wolfpack at Virginia Cavaliers

Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Date: Friday, September 22

Friday, September 22 Venue: Scott Stadium

Scott Stadium TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN Live Stream: Fubo

Fubo Favorite: NC State (-8.5)

Virginia Tech Hokies at Marshall Thundering Herd

Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET Date: Saturday, September 23

Saturday, September 23 Venue: Joan C. Edwards Stadium

Joan C. Edwards Stadium TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN Live Stream: Fubo

Fubo Favorite: Marshall (-4.5)

Wofford Terriers at VMI Keydets

Time: 1:30 PM ET

1:30 PM ET Date: Saturday, September 23

Saturday, September 23 Venue: Alumni Memorial Field at Foster Stadium

Alumni Memorial Field at Foster Stadium TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: ESPN+

Richmond Spiders at Stony Brook Seawolves

Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET Date: Saturday, September 23

Saturday, September 23 Venue: Kenneth P. LaValle Stadium

Kenneth P. LaValle Stadium TV Channel: FloSports

Maine Black Bears at William & Mary Tribe

Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET Date: Saturday, September 23

Saturday, September 23 Venue: Walter J. Zable Stadium at Cary Field

Walter J. Zable Stadium at Cary Field TV Channel: FloSports

Texas A&M-Commerce Lions at Old Dominion Monarchs

Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET Date: Saturday, September 23

Saturday, September 23 Venue: Kornblau Field at S.B. Ballard Stadium

Kornblau Field at S.B. Ballard Stadium TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: ESPN+

Norfolk State Spartans at Towson Tigers

Time: 4:00 PM ET

4:00 PM ET Date: Saturday, September 23

Saturday, September 23 Venue: Minnegan Field at Johnny Unitas Stadium

Minnegan Field at Johnny Unitas Stadium TV Channel: Monumental Sports

Monumental Sports Live Stream: Fubo

Liberty Flames at Florida International Panthers

Time: 6:30 PM ET

6:30 PM ET Date: Saturday, September 23

Saturday, September 23 Venue: Riccardo Silva Stadium

Riccardo Silva Stadium TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: ESPN+

ESPN+ Favorite: Liberty (-10.5)

James Madison Dukes at Utah State Aggies

Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET Date: Saturday, September 23

Saturday, September 23 Venue: Merlin Olsen Field at Maverik Stadium

Merlin Olsen Field at Maverik Stadium TV Channel: fubo Sports Network

fubo Sports Network Live Stream: Fubo

Fubo Favorite: James Madison (-5.5)

