ACC action features the NC State Wolfpack (2-1) squaring off against the Virginia Cavaliers (0-3) on Friday, September 22, 2023 at Scott Stadium. The Wolfpack are considerable favorites in this one, with the spread sitting at 9.5 points. The over/under in this outing is 45.5 points.

You will find odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the NC State vs. Virginia matchup in this article.

Virginia vs. NC State Game Info

  • Date: Friday, September 22, 2023
  • Time: 7:30 PM ET
  • Channel: ESPN
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
  • City: Charlottesville, Virginia
  • Venue: Scott Stadium

Virginia vs. NC State Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted at several sportsbooks.

Favorite Total NC State Moneyline Virginia Moneyline
BetMGM NC State (-9.5) 45.5 -375 +280 Bet on this game with BetMGM
FanDuel NC State (-9.5) 46.5 -360 +285 Bet on this game with FanDuel

Week 4 Odds

Virginia vs. NC State Betting Trends

  • Virginia has a record of 1-2-0 against the spread this season.
  • The Cavaliers have been an underdog by 9.5 points or more this year twice, and failed to cover both times.
  • NC State has put together a 0-2-0 record against the spread this season.
  • The Wolfpack have been favored by 9.5 points or more this season once, and failed to cover the spread.

