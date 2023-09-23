The 2023 high school football season is in progress, and if you're searching for how to watch games in Brunswick County, Virginia this week, we've got what you need.

Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

    • Brunswick County, Virginia High School Football Games This Week

    Surry County High School at Brunswick High School

    • Game Time: 2:00 PM ET on September 23
    • Location: Lawrenceville, VA
    • Conference: Tri-Rivers
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

