James Madison vs. Utah State: Promo codes, odds, spread, and over/under - September 23
The James Madison Dukes (3-0) square off against the Utah State Aggies (1-2) on Saturday, September 23, 2023 at Merlin Olsen Field at Maverik Stadium. The Dukes are listed as favorites in this one, with the spread sitting at 6.5 points. The over/under for the outing is 51.5 points.
You can see odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the James Madison vs. Utah State matchup in this article.
James Madison vs. Utah State Game Info
- Date: Saturday, September 23, 2023
- Time: 8:00 PM ET
- Channel: MW Network
- Channel: MW Network
- City: Logan, Utah
- Venue: Merlin Olsen Field at Maverik Stadium
James Madison vs. Utah State Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed at multiple sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|James Madison Moneyline
|Utah State Moneyline
|BetMGM
|James Madison (-6.5)
|51.5
|-250
|+200
|Bet on this game with BetMGM
|FanDuel
|James Madison (-6.5)
|52.5
|-255
|+205
|Bet on this game with FanDuel
James Madison vs. Utah State Betting Trends
- James Madison has won one game against the spread this season.
- The Dukes have not covered the spread this season (0-2 ATS) when playing as at least 6.5-point favorites.
- Utah State has covered once in two matchups with a spread this year.
- The Aggies have covered the spread once when an underdog by 6.5 points or more this season (in two opportunities).
