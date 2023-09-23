Liberty vs. Florida International Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - Saturday, September 23
Our projection model predicts the Liberty Flames will defeat the Florida International Panthers on Saturday, September 23 at 6:30 PM. For a complete projection on the matchup at Riccardo Silva Stadium, which includes our prediction on the spread, over/under, and final score, keep scrolling.
Liberty vs. Florida International Predictions and Picks
|ATS Pick
|Total Pick
|Score Prediction
|Liberty (-10)
|Over (52.5)
|Liberty 35, Florida International 24
Week 4 CUSA Predictions
Liberty Betting Info (2023)
- The implied moneyline probability for this matchup gives the Flames a 78.9% chance to win.
- The Flames have beaten the spread three times in three games.
- Two of the Flames' three games have gone over the point total.
- The over/under for this game and the average total for Liberty games this season are equal at 52.5.
Florida International Betting Info (2023)
- Oddsmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Panthers have a 26.3% chance to win.
- The Panthers have gone 3-1-0 ATS this year.
- Florida International is a perfect 2-0 against the spread when an underdog by 10 points or more this year.
- The Panthers have hit the over in one of four games with a set total (25%).
- The average total in Florida International games this season is 2.7 fewer points than the point total of 52.5 in this outing.
Flames vs. Panthers 2023 Scoring Insights
|Pts
|Pts Allowed
|Home Pts
|Home Pts Allowed
|Away Pts
|Away Pts Allowed
|Liberty
|40.7
|22.7
|33.5
|20.5
|55.0
|27.0
|Florida International
|25.3
|22.5
|30.0
|25.5
|20.5
|19.5
