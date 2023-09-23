Liberty vs. Florida International: Promo codes, odds, spread, and over/under - September 23
The Liberty Flames (3-0) will face off against their CUSA-rival, the Florida International Panthers (3-1) in a matchup on Saturday, September 23, 2023 at Riccardo Silva Stadium. The Flames are significant favorites in this one, with the spread sitting at 10.5 points. The over/under is 52.5 in the outing.
In this article, you can check out the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Liberty vs. Florida International matchup.
Liberty vs. Florida International Game Info
- Date: Saturday, September 23, 2023
- Time: 6:30 PM ET
- Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- City: Miami, Florida
- Venue: Riccardo Silva Stadium
Liberty vs. Florida International Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed at multiple sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Liberty Moneyline
|Florida International Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Liberty (-10.5)
|52.5
|-450
|+325
|Bet on this game with BetMGM
|FanDuel
|Liberty (-10.5)
|53.5
|-450
|+340
|Bet on this game with FanDuel
Liberty vs. Florida International Betting Trends
- Liberty has won all three of its games against the spread this season.
- Florida International is 3-1-0 ATS this year.
- The Panthers have won each of their two games this year when playing as at least 10.5-point underdogs.
Liberty 2023 Futures Odds
|Odds
|Payout
|To Win CUSA
|+240
|Bet $100 to win $240
