The Liberty Flames (3-0) will face off against their CUSA-rival, the Florida International Panthers (3-1) in a matchup on Saturday, September 23, 2023 at Riccardo Silva Stadium. The Flames are significant favorites in this one, with the spread sitting at 10.5 points. The over/under is 52.5 in the outing.

In this article, you can check out the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Liberty vs. Florida International matchup.

Liberty vs. Florida International Game Info

Date: Saturday, September 23, 2023

Saturday, September 23, 2023 Time: 6:30 PM ET

6:30 PM ET Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ City: Miami, Florida

Miami, Florida Venue: Riccardo Silva Stadium

Liberty vs. Florida International Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed at multiple sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Liberty Moneyline Florida International Moneyline BetMGM Liberty (-10.5) 52.5 -450 +325 Bet on this game with BetMGM FanDuel Liberty (-10.5) 53.5 -450 +340 Bet on this game with FanDuel

Liberty vs. Florida International Betting Trends

Liberty has won all three of its games against the spread this season.

Florida International is 3-1-0 ATS this year.

The Panthers have won each of their two games this year when playing as at least 10.5-point underdogs.

Liberty 2023 Futures Odds

Odds Payout To Win CUSA +240 Bet $100 to win $240

