The Towson Tigers (1-2) and the Norfolk State Spartans (1-2) square off at Minnegan Field at Johnny Unitas Stadium on Saturday, September 23, 2023.

Towson is totaling 301.0 yards per game on offense this year (84th in the FCS), and is allowing 390.3 yards per game (81st) on defense. In terms of points scored Norfolk State ranks 76th in the FCS (21.3 points per game), and it is 87th on defense (32.3 points allowed per game).

In the story below, we lay out all the info you need to watch this matchup on FloSports.

Norfolk State vs. Towson Game Info

Date: Saturday, September 23, 2023

Saturday, September 23, 2023 Time: 4:00 PM ET

4:00 PM ET Channel: FloSports

Watch this game on Fubo City: Towson, Maryland

Towson, Maryland Venue: Minnegan Field at Johnny Unitas Stadium

Norfolk State vs. Towson Key Statistics

Norfolk State Towson 294.7 (81st) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 301.0 (76th) 322.7 (52nd) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 390.3 (86th) 136.3 (67th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 135.7 (68th) 158.3 (97th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 165.3 (90th) 0 (1st) Turnovers (Rank) 0 (1st) 1 (32nd) Takeaways (Rank) 0 (63rd)

Norfolk State Stats Leaders

Otto Kuhns has racked up 475 yards (158.3 yards per game) while completing 54.4% of his passes and recording six touchdown passes with two interceptions this season. He's also run for 62 yards .

X'Zavion Evans has carried the ball 23 times for 141 yards.

Lex Henry has four receptions for 38 yards (12.7 per game) and one touchdown so far while also carrying the ball 31 times for 100 yards and one score.

Aaron Moore's 153 receiving yards (51.0 yards per game) are a team high. He has 10 receptions on 10 targets with two touchdowns.

Andre Pegues has seven receptions (on nine targets) for a total of 146 yards (48.7 yards per game) and one touchdown this year.

Towson Stats Leaders

Nathan Kent has compiled 496 yards (165.3 ypg) on 50-of-92 passing with three touchdowns compared to two interceptions this season. In addition, he's added 68 rushing yards (22.7 ypg) on 25 carries while scoring one touchdown on the ground.

Devin Matthews has 127 rushing yards on 30 carries with one touchdown.

D'Ago Hunter has been handed the ball 24 times this year and racked up 111 yards (37.0 per game).

Da'kendall James' team-high 181 yards as a receiver have come on 15 receptions (out of 14 targets) with two touchdowns.

Lukkas Londono has grabbed 10 passes while averaging 42.3 yards per game.

Daniel Thompson has hauled in three grabs for 68 yards, an average of 22.7 yards per game. He's scored one time as a receiver this season.

