In the game between the Stony Brook Seawolves and Richmond Spiders on Saturday, September 23 at 3:30 PM, our projection system expects the Seawolves to emerge victorious. Seeking predictions on the final score, spread, and point total, too? Find a complete game projection below.

Richmond vs. Stony Brook Predictions and Picks

Spread Prediction Total Prediction Score Prediction Stony Brook (-6.1) 42.5 Stony Brook 24, Richmond 18

Richmond Betting Info (2023)

The Spiders have compiled a 0-1-0 record against the spread this season.

Each Spiders one game with a set total have hit the over.

Stony Brook Betting Info (2023)

The Seawolves haven't won a game against the spread this year.

Spiders vs. Seawolves 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Stony Brook 11.3 34.3 13.0 37.0 10.5 33.0 Richmond 20.7 22.7 24.0 11.5 14.0 45.0

