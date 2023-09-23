The Virginia Tech Hokies (1-2) visit the Marshall Thundering Herd (2-0) at Joan C. Edwards Stadium on Saturday, September 23, 2023.

Marshall ranks 82nd in scoring offense (26 points per game) and 29th in scoring defense (15 points allowed per game) this season. From an offensive standpoint, Virginia Tech is accumulating 324.3 total yards per game (107th-ranked). It ranks 63rd in the FBS defensively (341.3 total yards surrendered per game).

Virginia Tech vs. Marshall Game Info

Date: Saturday, September 23, 2023

Saturday, September 23, 2023 Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN2

Huntington, West Virginia Venue: Joan C. Edwards Stadium

How to Watch Week 4 Games

Virginia Tech vs. Marshall Key Statistics

Virginia Tech Marshall 324.3 (107th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 402.5 (129th) 341.3 (64th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 284.5 (2nd) 83 (124th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 138 (86th) 241.3 (66th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 264.5 (45th) 4 (61st) Turnovers (Rank) 2 (10th) 3 (82nd) Takeaways (Rank) 2 (107th)

Virginia Tech Stats Leaders

Grant Wells has 494 passing yards, or 164.7 per game, so far this season. He has completed 53.2% of his passes and has collected five touchdowns with two interceptions.

Bhayshul Tuten has rushed 38 times for 104 yards, with one touchdown. He's also tacked on three catches for 50 yards and one touchdown.

Kyron Drones has racked up 26 carries and totaled 89 yards.

Jaylin Lane has collected nine catches this season and his team-high yardage total sits at 123 (41.0 yards per game). He's been targeted 12 times and has two touchdowns.

Da'Quan Felton has caught seven passes and compiled 118 receiving yards (39.3 per game) with one touchdown.

Dae'Quan Wright's nine catches (on 16 targets) have netted him 112 yards (37.3 ypg).

Marshall Stats Leaders

Cam Fancher has been a dual threat for Marshall so far this season. He has 446 passing yards, completing 68.3% of his passes and throwing one touchdown pass and one interception this season. He's rushed for 46 yards (23.0 ypg) on 20 carries.

Rasheen Ali has racked up 222 yards on 36 carries while finding paydirt five times. He's also caught five passes for 47 yards (23.5 per game).

Cade Conley has hauled in nine catches for 114 yards (57.0 yards per game) to lead the team so far this season. .

Charles Montgomery has hauled in seven receptions totaling 97 yards, finding the end zone one time as a receiver so far this campaign.

Caleb McMillan has a total of 85 receiving yards so far this year, grabbing four passes and scoring one touchdown.

