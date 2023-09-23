The VMI Keydets (1-2) meet a fellow SoCon opponent when they visit the Wofford Terriers (0-3) on Saturday, September 23, 2023 at Alumni Memorial Field at Foster Stadium.

From an offensive standpoint, VMI ranks 87th in the FCS with 299.3 yards per game. Meanwhile, its defense ranks 60th in total defense (359.7 yards allowed per contest). Wofford ranks 13th-worst in points per game (11.0), but it has been better on the defensive side of the ball, ranking 77th in the FCS with 30.3 points allowed per contest.

VMI vs. Wofford Game Info

Date: Saturday, September 23, 2023

Saturday, September 23, 2023 Time: 1:30 PM ET

1:30 PM ET Channel: ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ City: Lexington, Virginia

Lexington, Virginia Venue: Alumni Memorial Field at Foster Stadium

VMI vs. Wofford Key Statistics

VMI Wofford 299.3 (78th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 197.3 (113th) 359.7 (68th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 426.0 (103rd) 87.7 (107th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 98.3 (98th) 211.7 (53rd) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 99.0 (120th) 1 (58th) Turnovers (Rank) 1 (58th) 0 (63rd) Takeaways (Rank) 0 (63rd)

VMI Stats Leaders

Collin Ironside has racked up 459 yards (153.0 ypg) on 37-of-57 passing with three touchdowns compared to one interception this season.

Rashad Raymond has racked up 134 yards on 30 carries.

Hunter Rice has collected 94 yards on 32 carries.

Aidan Twombly's leads his squad with 164 yards as a receiver. He's racked up that yardage on nine receptions (out of nine targets) and scored one touchdown.

Chance Knox has hauled in 13 receptions totaling 163 yards so far this campaign.

Egypt Nelson's three catches are good enough for 107 yards and one touchdown.

Wofford Stats Leaders

Bryce Corriston has put up 218 passing yards, or 72.7 per game, so far this season. He has completed 55.3% of his passes and has collected one touchdown with zero interceptions. He's also chipped in on the ground with 18.0 rushing yards per game while scoring as a runner one time.

The team's top rusher, Ryan Ingram, has carried the ball 30 times for 133 yards (44.3 per game) with one touchdown.

J.T. Smith Jr. has compiled 56 yards on 13 carries.

Tyler Parker leads his squad with 75 receiving yards on one receptions with one touchdown.

Kyle Pinnix has racked up 61 receiving yards (20.3 yards per game) on five receptions.

Kyle Watkins has racked up 56 reciving yards (18.7 ypg) this season.

