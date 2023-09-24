The Buffalo Bills (1-1) and the Washington Commanders (2-0) play at FedExField on Sunday, September 24, 2023.

How to Watch Bills vs. Commanders

When: Sunday, September 24, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

Sunday, September 24, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET Where: FedExField in Landover, Maryland

FedExField in Landover, Maryland TV: CBS

Commanders Insights (2022)

Last year the Commanders scored just one more point per game (18.9) than the Bills allowed (17.9).

The Commanders collected 330.3 yards per game last year, just 11.2 more than the 319.1 the Bills gave up per contest.

Last year Washington averaged 126.1 rushing yards per game, 21.5 more than Buffalo allowed per outing (104.6).

Last season the Commanders had 23 turnovers, four fewer than the Bills had takeaways (27).

Commanders Home Performance (2022)

The Commanders scored fewer points at home last season (17.8 per game) than they did overall (18.9), but also allowed fewer at home (19 per game) than overall (20.2).

The Commanders accumulated fewer yards at home (323.6 per game) than they did overall (330.3), but also allowed fewer at home (295.6 per game) than overall (304.6).

At home, Washington picked up fewer passing yards (196.9 per game) than overall (204.2). It also conceded more passing yards (195.7 per game) than overall (191.3).

The Commanders picked up 126.7 rushing yards per game at home (0.6 more than overall), and gave up 99.9 at home (13.4 fewer than overall).

At home, the Commanders converted fewer third downs (34.5%) than they did overall (35.2%). But they also allowed opponents to convert on fewer third downs at home (29.5%) than overall (31.9%).

Commanders Schedule

Date Opponent Score TV 9/10/2023 Arizona W 20-16 FOX 9/17/2023 at Denver W 35-33 CBS 9/24/2023 Buffalo - CBS 10/1/2023 at Philadelphia - FOX 10/5/2023 Chicago - Amazon Prime Video 10/15/2023 at Atlanta - CBS

