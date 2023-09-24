Commanders vs. Bills: Promo Codes, Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Spread, Home/Road Splits
Published: Sep. 22, 2023 at 4:15 PM EDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
The Buffalo Bills (1-1) visit the Washington Commanders (2-0) at FedExField on Sunday, September 24, 2023.
The betting insights and trends for the Bills and Commanders can be seen in this article before you bet on Sunday's matchup.
Commanders vs. Bills Odds & Info
- Date: Sunday, September 24, 2023
- Time: 1:00 PM ET
- Channel: CBS
- City: Landover, Maryland
- Venue: FedExField
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
|Favorite Moneyline
|Underdog Moneyline
|Bills
|6.5
|43
|-275
|+225
Commanders vs. Bills Betting Records & Stats
Washington Commanders
- The Commanders played five games last season that went over 43 combined points scored.
- Washington had a 41.8-point average over/under in its contests last year, 1.2 fewer points than this game's point total.
- The Commanders' record against the spread last season was 8-8-1.
- The Commanders won four of the eight games they played as underdogs last season.
- Washington entered three games last season as the underdog by +225 or more and were 2-1 in those contests.
Buffalo Bills
- The Bills and their opponents went over 43 combined points in 11 of 16 games last season.
- The average point total in Buffalo's matchups last season was 47.7, 4.7 more points than the over/under for this game.
- The Bills' record against the spread last year was 7-8-0.
- The Bills finished 13-3 in games they were favored on the moneyline last season (winning 81.2% of those games).
- Buffalo went 10-1 last year (winning 90.9% of its games) when playing as a moneyline favorite of -275 or shorter.
Bills vs. Commanders Over/Under Stats
|Points Scored (PG)
|Points Scored NFL Rank
|Points Allowed (PG)
|Points Allowed NFL Rank
|Average Total
|Games Over Current Total
|Bills
|28.4
|4
|17.9
|2
|47.7
|11
|Commanders
|18.9
|24
|20.2
|7
|41.8
|5
Commanders Betting Splits
|Overall
|Home
|Away
|Point Total AVG
|41.8
|42.4
|41.1
|Implied Team Total AVG
|23.0
|23.2
|22.8
|ATS Record
|8-8-1
|4-4-1
|4-4-0
|Over/Under Record
|5-12-0
|2-7-0
|3-5-0
|Moneyline Favorite Record
|4-2-1
|2-2
|2-0-1
|Moneyline Underdog Record
|4-4
|2-2
|2-2
Bills Betting Splits
|Overall
|Home
|Away
|Point Total AVG
|47.7
|45.9
|49.5
|Implied Team Total AVG
|27.9
|27.6
|28.3
|ATS Record
|7-8-0
|4-4-0
|3-4-0
|Over/Under Record
|6-10-0
|5-3-0
|1-7-0
|Moneyline Favorite Record
|13-3
|7-1
|6-2
|Moneyline Underdog Record
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
