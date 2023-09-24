Logan Thomas did not participate in his most recent practice. The Washington Commanders take on the Buffalo Bills at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday in Week 3. If you're trying to find Thomas' stats, here is everything you need to know about the product.

Thomas' season stats include 65 yards on six receptions (10.8 per catch) and one touchdown. He has been targeted 11 times.

Logan Thomas Injury Status: DNP

Reported Injury: Concussion

No other receivers are listed on the injury report for the Commanders.

Commanders vs. Bills Game Info

Game Day: September 24, 2023

September 24, 2023 Game Time: 1:00 PM

Thomas 2023 Stats

Targets Receptions Yards YAC TDs Yards/Catch 11 6 65 14 1 10.8

Thomas Game-by-Game

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 Cardinals 8 4 43 0 Week 2 @Broncos 3 2 22 1

