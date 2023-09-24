Kyle Wright will be starting for the Atlanta Braves when they take on Lane Thomas and the Washington Nationals on Sunday at 1:35 PM ET.

Sign up for Fubo to watch this game and make sure you don't miss any of the action all season long!

Bet with theKing of Sportsbooks and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Nationals vs. Braves Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Sunday, September 24, 2023

Sunday, September 24, 2023 Time: 1:35 PM ET

1:35 PM ET TV Channel: MASN

MASN Location: Washington D.C.

Washington D.C. Venue: Nationals Park

Nationals Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Discover More About This Game

Nationals Batting & Pitching Performance

The Nationals have hit the second-fewest home runs in MLB play this season (144).

Washington's .395 slugging percentage is 23rd in baseball.

The Nationals' .253 batting average ranks 12th in the majors.

Washington has the No. 22 offense in MLB play, scoring 4.3 runs per game (668 total runs).

The Nationals are 22nd in MLB with an on-base percentage of .314.

The Nationals strike out 7.1 times per game, the least Ks in MLB.

The pitching staff for Washington has a collective 7.7 K/9, the third-worst in the majors.

Washington has a 5.01 team ERA that ranks 27th among all MLB pitching staffs.

The Nationals have the third-highest WHIP in the majors (1.466).

Nationals Probable Starting Pitcher

Jackson Rutledge (0-1) gets the starting nod for the Nationals, his third of the season.

In his most recent time out on Tuesday, the righty tossed 6 1/3 innings against the Chicago White Sox, allowing two earned runs while surrendering six hits.

Nationals Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Nationals Starter Opponent Starter 9/18/2023 White Sox L 6-1 Home Joan Adon Mike Clevinger 9/19/2023 White Sox W 4-3 Home Jackson Rutledge José Ureña 9/20/2023 White Sox W 13-3 Home Josiah Gray Michael Kopech 9/21/2023 Braves L 10-3 Home Jake Irvin Max Fried 9/22/2023 Braves L 9-6 Home Patrick Corbin Charlie Morton 9/24/2023 Braves - Home Jackson Rutledge Kyle Wright 9/24/2023 Braves - Home Joan Adon Spencer Strider 9/26/2023 Orioles - Away Josiah Gray Kyle Bradish 9/27/2023 Orioles - Away Jake Irvin Grayson Rodriguez 9/29/2023 Braves - Away Patrick Corbin Kyle Wright 9/30/2023 Braves - Away - -

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.