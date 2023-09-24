The Seattle Seahawks (1-1) host the Carolina Panthers (0-2) at Lumen Field on Sunday, September 24, 2023.

How to Watch Seahawks vs. Panthers

When: Sunday, September 24, 2023 at 4:05 PM ET

Sunday, September 24, 2023 at 4:05 PM ET Where: Lumen Field in Seattle, Washington

Lumen Field in Seattle, Washington TV: CBS

Panthers Insights (2022)

The Panthers averaged 3.2 fewer points per game (20.4) than the Seahawks allowed (23.6) last season.

The Panthers racked up 306.2 yards per game last year, 55.5 fewer yards than the 361.7 the Seahawks allowed per outing.

Last year Carolina averaged 130 yards per game on the ground, 20.2 fewer than Seattle allowed per contest (150.2).

The Panthers turned the ball over 21 times last season, four fewer times than the Seahawks forced turnovers (25).

Panthers Away Performance (2022)

The Panthers' average points scored away from home a season ago (18.5) was lower than their overall average (20.4). But their average points conceded away from home (24.5) was higher than overall (22).

On the road, the Panthers racked up 290 yards per game and conceded 359. That was less than they gained overall (306.2), but more than they allowed (350.2).

Carolina's average yards passing on the road (168) was lower than its overall average (176.2). And its average yards allowed in away games (234.9) was higher than overall (227.5).

The Panthers racked up 122 rushing yards per game away from home (eight less than their overall average), and gave up 124.1 in away games (1.5 more than overall).

The Panthers converted 34.4% of third downs away from home last year (2.7% higher than their overall average), and gave up 40.7% in road games (0.4% lower than overall).

Panthers Schedule

Date Opponent Score TV 9/10/2023 at Atlanta L 24-10 FOX 9/18/2023 New Orleans L 20-17 ESPN 9/24/2023 at Seattle - CBS 10/1/2023 Minnesota - FOX 10/8/2023 at Detroit - FOX 10/15/2023 at Miami - CBS

