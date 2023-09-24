The Seattle Seahawks (1-1) and the Carolina Panthers (0-2) play at Lumen Field on Sunday, September 24, 2023.

The recent betting trends and insights for the Seahawks and Panthers can be found in this article before they meet on Sunday.

Panthers vs. Seahawks Odds & Info

Date: Sunday, September 24, 2023

Sunday, September 24, 2023 Time: 4:05 PM ET

4:05 PM ET Channel: CBS

CBS City: Seattle, Washington

Seattle, Washington Venue: Lumen Field

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Seahawks 5.5 42 -250 +200

Panthers vs. Seahawks Betting Records & Stats

Carolina Panthers

The Panthers played eight games last season that went over 42 combined points scored.

Carolina's outings last year had a 41.2-point average over/under, 0.8 fewer points than this game's total.

The Panthers had eight wins in 17 games against the spread last year.

The Panthers were underdogs in 13 games last season and won seven (53.8%) of those contests.

Carolina was 1-4 last season when entering a game as the underdog by +200 or more on the moneyline.

Seattle Seahawks

The Seahawks and their opponents went over 42 combined points in nine of 17 games last season.

Seattle's outings last season had an average total of 45.4, 3.4 more points than this game's over/under.

The Seahawks beat the spread seven times in 17 games last year.

The Seahawks were favored on the moneyline six total times last season. They went 3-3 in those games.

Seattle played as a moneyline favorite of -250 or shorter in only two games last season, and it won both.

Seahawks vs. Panthers Over/Under Stats

Points Scored (PG) Points Scored NFL Rank Points Allowed (PG) Points Allowed NFL Rank Average Total Games Over Current Total Seahawks 23.9 9 23.6 25 45.4 9 Panthers 20.4 20 22 19 41.2 8

Panthers Betting Splits

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 41.2 40.4 42.1 Implied Team Total AVG 23.1 22 24.1 ATS Record 8-8-0 4-4-0 4-4-0 Over/Under Record 8-9-0 4-5-0 4-4-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 0-4 0-3 0-1 Moneyline Underdog Record 7-6 5-1 2-5

Seahawks Betting Splits

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 45.4 44.8 46.1 Implied Team Total AVG 24.9 24.2 25.8 ATS Record 7-10-0 4-5-0 3-5-0 Over/Under Record 8-9-0 3-6-0 5-3-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 3-3 2-3 1-0 Moneyline Underdog Record 6-5 3-1 3-4

