Don't miss the high school fooball games happening in Brunswick County, Virginia this week. Info on how to watch all of the hard-hitting action can be found below.

Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Other Games in Virginia This Week

  • Shenandoah County
  • King William County
  • Portsmouth County
  • James City County
  • Surry County
  • Prince Edward County
  • York County
  • Northumberland County

    • Brunswick County, Virginia High School Football Games This Week

    Monday

    Surry County High School at Brunswick High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 25
    • Location: Lawrenceville, VA
    • Conference: Tri-Rivers
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Friday

    Brunswick High School at Windsor High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 29
    • Location: Windsor, VA
    • Conference: Tri-Rivers
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    © 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.