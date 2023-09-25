Virginia High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Brunswick County This Week
Published: Sep. 23, 2023 at 11:10 PM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Don't miss the high school fooball games happening in Brunswick County, Virginia this week. Info on how to watch all of the hard-hitting action can be found below.
Brunswick County, Virginia High School Football Games This Week
Monday
Surry County High School at Brunswick High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 25
- Location: Lawrenceville, VA
- Conference: Tri-Rivers
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Friday
Brunswick High School at Windsor High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 29
- Location: Windsor, VA
- Conference: Tri-Rivers
- How to Stream: Watch Here
