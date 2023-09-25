Mark your calendars for the high school football action happening in Surry County, Virginia this week. For a full list of the local high school games and how to watch them, read on.

Other Games in Virginia This Week

Surry County, Virginia High School Football Games This Week

Monday

Surry County High School at Brunswick High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 25

Lawrenceville, VA Conference: Tri-Rivers

Saturday

Surry County High School at Greensville County High School