Keibert Ruiz vs. Orioles Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 26
Published: Sep. 26, 2023 at 5:25 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Washington Nationals, including Keibert Ruiz (.195 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 107 points below season-long percentage), battle starting pitcher Kyle Bradish and the Baltimore Orioles at Oriole Park at Camden Yards, Tuesday at 6:35 PM ET.
In his last appearance, he racked up three hits (going 3-for-5 with a double and two RBI) against the Braves.
Keibert Ruiz Game Info & Props vs. the Orioles
- Game Day: Tuesday, September 26, 2023
- Game Time: 6:35 PM ET
- Stadium: Oriole Park at Camden Yards
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Orioles Starter: Kyle Bradish
- TV Channel: MASN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +900)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +195)
Keibert Ruiz At The Plate
- Ruiz has 22 doubles, 17 home runs and 30 walks while batting .253.
- In 64.1% of his games this season (84 of 131), Ruiz has picked up at least one hit, and in 32 of those games (24.4%) he recorded more than one.
- He has hit a home run in 16 games this year (12.2%), leaving the park in 3.2% of his chances at the plate.
- In 32.8% of his games this year, Ruiz has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 11.5% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in five contests.
- He has scored in 44 games this season, with multiple runs four times.
Keibert Ruiz Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|65
|GP
|65
|.248
|AVG
|.259
|.284
|OBP
|.321
|.374
|SLG
|.425
|20
|XBH
|19
|6
|HR
|11
|30
|RBI
|33
|32/9
|K/BB
|24/21
|0
|SB
|1
Orioles Pitching Rankings
- The Orioles pitching staff is 16th in MLB with a collective 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Orioles have the 10th-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (4.00).
- Orioles pitchers combine to give up 176 home runs (1.1 per game), the eighth-fewest in the league.
- Bradish makes the start for the Orioles, his 29th of the season. He is 11-7 with a 3.01 ERA and 159 strikeouts in 158 2/3 innings pitched.
- The righty's last time out came on Wednesday against the Houston Astros, when he tossed six scoreless innings while giving up two hits.
- The 27-year-old's 3.01 ERA ranks fifth, 1.071 WHIP ranks seventh, and 9 K/9 ranks 24th among qualifying pitchers this season.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.