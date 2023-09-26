The Washington Nationals, including Keibert Ruiz (.195 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 107 points below season-long percentage), battle starting pitcher Kyle Bradish and the Baltimore Orioles at Oriole Park at Camden Yards, Tuesday at 6:35 PM ET.

In his last appearance, he racked up three hits (going 3-for-5 with a double and two RBI) against the Braves.

Keibert Ruiz Game Info & Props vs. the Orioles

Game Day: Tuesday, September 26, 2023

Tuesday, September 26, 2023 Game Time: 6:35 PM ET

6:35 PM ET Stadium: Oriole Park at Camden Yards

Orioles Starter: Kyle Bradish

Kyle Bradish TV Channel: MASN

MASN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +900)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +900) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +195)

Keibert Ruiz At The Plate

Ruiz has 22 doubles, 17 home runs and 30 walks while batting .253.

In 64.1% of his games this season (84 of 131), Ruiz has picked up at least one hit, and in 32 of those games (24.4%) he recorded more than one.

He has hit a home run in 16 games this year (12.2%), leaving the park in 3.2% of his chances at the plate.

In 32.8% of his games this year, Ruiz has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 11.5% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in five contests.

He has scored in 44 games this season, with multiple runs four times.

Keibert Ruiz Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 65 GP 65 .248 AVG .259 .284 OBP .321 .374 SLG .425 20 XBH 19 6 HR 11 30 RBI 33 32/9 K/BB 24/21 0 SB 1

Orioles Pitching Rankings