Lane Thomas vs. Orioles Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 26
Published: Sep. 26, 2023 at 5:27 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
On Tuesday, Lane Thomas (hitting .195 in his past 10 games) and the Washington Nationals play the Baltimore Orioles, whose starting pitcher will be Kyle Bradish. First pitch is at 6:35 PM ET.
In his most recent game, he racked up two hits (going 2-for-5 with a home run and an RBI) against the Braves.
Sportsbook Promo Codes
|Sportsbook
|Promo Code
|Offer
|BetMGM
|GNPLAY1
|First Bet Offer: Up to $1500 Back in Bonus Bets
|Caesars
|Click Here
|New Users: Bet $50 Get $250
|FanDuel
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 in Bonus Bets
|PointsBet
|Click Here
|2x Second Chance Bets Up To $2,000
Lane Thomas Game Info & Props vs. the Orioles
- Game Day: Tuesday, September 26, 2023
- Game Time: 6:35 PM ET
- Stadium: Oriole Park at Camden Yards
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Orioles Starter: Kyle Bradish
- TV Channel: MASN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +950)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)
Looking to place a prop bet on Lane Thomas? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Explore More About This Game
|Nationals Injury Report
|Nationals vs Orioles Betting Trends & Stats
|Nationals vs Orioles Pitching Matchup
|Nationals vs Orioles Prediction
|How to Watch Nationals vs Orioles
|Nationals vs Orioles Odds
Lane Thomas At The Plate
- Thomas has 163 hits, which leads Washington hitters this season, while batting .270 with 65 extra-base hits.
- Among qualified batters in baseball, his batting average ranks 48th, his on-base percentage ranks 91st, and he is 39th in the league in slugging.
- Thomas has gotten a hit in 109 of 152 games this year (71.7%), with more than one hit on 43 occasions (28.3%).
- He has homered in 17.1% of his games in 2023, and 4.1% of his trips to the dish.
- Thomas has picked up an RBI in 36.8% of his games this season, with more than one RBI in 13.8% of his games. He has also plated three or more runs in seven contests.
- In 52.6% of his games this year, he has scored at least once. And he's had 15 games with multiple runs (9.9%).
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Lane Thomas Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|77
|GP
|75
|.312
|AVG
|.229
|.354
|OBP
|.285
|.534
|SLG
|.412
|35
|XBH
|30
|15
|HR
|12
|51
|RBI
|34
|70/16
|K/BB
|99/20
|14
|SB
|6
Orioles Pitching Rankings
- The Orioles pitching staff is 16th in MLB with a collective 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Orioles have the 10th-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (4.00).
- Orioles pitchers combine to surrender the eighth-fewest home runs in baseball (176 total, 1.1 per game).
- Bradish gets the start for the Orioles, his 29th of the season. He is 11-7 with a 3.01 ERA and 159 strikeouts in 158 2/3 innings pitched.
- The righty last pitched on Wednesday against the Houston Astros, when he threw six scoreless innings while giving up two hits.
- The 27-year-old's 3.01 ERA ranks fifth, 1.071 WHIP ranks seventh, and 9 K/9 ranks 24th among qualifying pitchers this season.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.