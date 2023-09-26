Tuesday's game features the Baltimore Orioles (97-59) and the Washington Nationals (69-88) clashing at Oriole Park at Camden Yards (on September 26) at 6:35 PM. This matchup, according to our computer prediction, will result in a 5-3 victory for the Orioles.

The Orioles will give the ball to Kyle Bradish (11-7, 3.01 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 12 on the season, and the Nationals will turn to Josiah Gray (8-12, 4.00 ERA).

Nationals vs. Orioles Game Info & Odds

When: Tuesday, September 26, 2023 at 6:35 PM ET

When: Tuesday, September 26, 2023 at 6:35 PM ET

Where: Oriole Park at Camden Yards in Baltimore, Maryland

Nationals vs. Orioles Score Prediction

Our pick for this matchup is Orioles 5, Nationals 3.

Total Prediction for Nationals vs. Orioles

Total Prediction: Over 7.5 runs

Explore More About This Game

Nationals Performance Insights

In eight games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Nationals have a record of 2-6.

When it comes to the over/under, Washington and its opponents are 5-5-0 in its previous 10 games.

The Nationals have gone 2-3-0 against the spread over their past 10 matchups (five of those contests had a spread listed by bookmakers).

The Nationals have been chosen as underdogs in 140 games this year and have walked away with the win 58 times (41.4%) in those games.

This year, Washington has won four of 13 games when listed as at least +200 or worse on the moneyline.

The Nationals have an implied victory probability of 33.3% according to the moneyline set by oddsmakers for this matchup.

Washington scores the 21st-most runs in baseball (676 total, 4.3 per game).

The Nationals have pitched to a 5.01 ERA this season, which ranks 27th in baseball.

Nationals Schedule