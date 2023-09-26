Nationals vs. Orioles Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - September 26
Published: Sep. 26, 2023 at 12:41 PM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Tuesday's game features the Baltimore Orioles (97-59) and the Washington Nationals (69-88) clashing at Oriole Park at Camden Yards (on September 26) at 6:35 PM. This matchup, according to our computer prediction, will result in a 5-3 victory for the Orioles.
The Orioles will give the ball to Kyle Bradish (11-7, 3.01 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 12 on the season, and the Nationals will turn to Josiah Gray (8-12, 4.00 ERA).
Nationals vs. Orioles Game Info & Odds
- When: Tuesday, September 26, 2023 at 6:35 PM ET
- Where: Oriole Park at Camden Yards in Baltimore, Maryland
- How to Watch on TV: MASN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Nationals vs. Orioles Score Prediction
Our pick for this matchup is Orioles 5, Nationals 3.
Total Prediction for Nationals vs. Orioles
- Total Prediction: Over 7.5 runs
Explore More About This Game
Nationals Performance Insights
- In eight games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Nationals have a record of 2-6.
- When it comes to the over/under, Washington and its opponents are 5-5-0 in its previous 10 games.
- The Nationals have gone 2-3-0 against the spread over their past 10 matchups (five of those contests had a spread listed by bookmakers).
- The Nationals have been chosen as underdogs in 140 games this year and have walked away with the win 58 times (41.4%) in those games.
- This year, Washington has won four of 13 games when listed as at least +200 or worse on the moneyline.
- The Nationals have an implied victory probability of 33.3% according to the moneyline set by oddsmakers for this matchup.
- Washington scores the 21st-most runs in baseball (676 total, 4.3 per game).
- The Nationals have pitched to a 5.01 ERA this season, which ranks 27th in baseball.
Nationals Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|September 20
|White Sox
|W 13-3
|Josiah Gray vs Michael Kopech
|September 21
|Braves
|L 10-3
|Jake Irvin vs Max Fried
|September 22
|Braves
|L 9-6
|Patrick Corbin vs Charlie Morton
|September 24
|Braves
|W 3-2
|Jackson Rutledge vs Allan Winans
|September 24
|Braves
|L 8-5
|Joan Adon vs Spencer Strider
|September 26
|@ Orioles
|-
|Josiah Gray vs Kyle Bradish
|September 27
|@ Orioles
|-
|Josiah Gray vs Grayson Rodriguez
|September 29
|@ Braves
|-
|Jake Irvin vs Kyle Wright
|September 30
|@ Braves
|-
|Patrick Corbin vs Spencer Strider
|October 1
|@ Braves
|-
|Trevor Williams vs TBA
