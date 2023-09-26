In Prince William County, Virginia, there are interesting high school football games on the schedule this week. Info on how to stream them is available below.

Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Other Games in Virginia This Week

Prince William County, Virginia High School Football Games This Week

Tuesday

Potomac Senior High School at Forest Park High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on September 26

7:30 PM ET on September 26 Location: Woodbridge, VA

Woodbridge, VA Conference: Eastern

Eastern How to Stream: Watch Here

Friday

Unity Reed High School at Battlefield High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 29

7:00 PM ET on September 29 Location: Haymarket, VA

Haymarket, VA Conference: Cedar Run

Cedar Run How to Stream: Watch Here

Potomac Senior High School at C.D. Hylton High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 29

7:00 PM ET on September 29 Location: Woodbridge, VA

Woodbridge, VA Conference: Eastern

Eastern How to Stream: Watch Here

Liberty High School at Brentsville District High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 29

7:00 PM ET on September 29 Location: Nokesville, VA

Nokesville, VA Conference: Northwestern

Northwestern How to Stream: Watch Here

TBD at Gar-Field High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 29

7:00 PM ET on September 29 Location: Woodbridge, VA

Woodbridge, VA How to Stream: Watch Here

Osbourn Park High School at Patriot High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 29

7:00 PM ET on September 29 Location: Nokesville, VA

Nokesville, VA Conference: Cedar Run

Cedar Run How to Stream: Watch Here

Forest Park High School at Freedom High School - Woodbridge

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 29

7:00 PM ET on September 29 Location: Woodbridge, VA

Woodbridge, VA How to Stream: Watch Here

Millbrook High School at Kettle Run High School