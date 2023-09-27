Dominic Smith -- with an on-base percentage of .171 in his past 10 games, 150 points lower than his season-long percentage -- will be in action for the Washington Nationals versus the Baltimore Orioles, with Grayson Rodriguez on the hill, on September 27 at 6:35 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0-for-3) against the Orioles.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Dominic Smith Game Info & Props vs. the Orioles

Game Day: Wednesday, September 27, 2023

Wednesday, September 27, 2023 Game Time: 6:35 PM ET

6:35 PM ET Stadium: Oriole Park at Camden Yards

Oriole Park at Camden Yards Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Orioles Starter: Grayson Rodriguez

Grayson Rodriguez TV Channel: MASN

MASN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +825)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +825) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +270)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +270) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +210)

Looking to place a prop bet on Dominic Smith? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Explore More About This Game

Dominic Smith At The Plate

Smith has 20 doubles, a triple, 11 home runs and 44 walks while hitting .251.

Smith has gotten at least one hit in 62.0% of his games this year (88 of 142), with at least two hits 36 times (25.4%).

He has homered in 11 games this season (7.7%), leaving the park in 1.9% of his trips to the dish.

In 33 games this year (23.2%), Smith has picked up an RBI, and in 11 of those games (7.7%) he had two or more.

He has scored in 49 of 142 games this season, and more than once 5 times.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Dominic Smith Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 72 GP 69 .246 AVG .256 .309 OBP .332 .326 SLG .390 11 XBH 21 5 HR 6 21 RBI 23 43/19 K/BB 46/25 1 SB 0

Orioles Pitching Rankings