On Wednesday, Keibert Ruiz (.205 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 99 points below season-long percentage) and the Washington Nationals play the Baltimore Orioles, whose starting pitcher will be Grayson Rodriguez. First pitch is at 6:35 PM ET.

In his last game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-3) against the Orioles.

Keibert Ruiz Game Info & Props vs. the Orioles

MASN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +800)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +800) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +200)

Keibert Ruiz At The Plate

Ruiz is hitting .254 with 22 doubles, 17 home runs and 31 walks.

Ruiz has had a hit in 85 of 132 games this year (64.4%), including multiple hits 32 times (24.2%).

In 16 games this season, he has hit a home run (12.1%, and 3.1% of his trips to the plate).

Ruiz has driven home a run in 43 games this season (32.6%), including more than one RBI in 11.4% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on five occasions..

He has scored in 44 games this year, with multiple runs four times.

Keibert Ruiz Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 65 GP 66 .248 AVG .260 .284 OBP .324 .374 SLG .424 20 XBH 19 6 HR 11 30 RBI 33 32/9 K/BB 25/22 0 SB 1

Orioles Pitching Rankings