Lane Thomas vs. Orioles Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 27
Published: Sep. 27, 2023 at 6:28 AM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
The Washington Nationals, including Lane Thomas (.171 batting average in his past 10 games), take on starting pitcher Grayson Rodriguez and the Baltimore Orioles at Oriole Park at Camden Yards, Wednesday at 6:35 PM ET.
He had a hitless showing in his last game (0-for-4) against the Orioles.
Lane Thomas Game Info & Props vs. the Orioles
- Game Day: Wednesday, September 27, 2023
- Game Time: 6:35 PM ET
- Stadium: Oriole Park at Camden Yards
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Orioles Starter: Grayson Rodriguez
- TV Channel: MASN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +875)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)
Explore More About This Game
Lane Thomas At The Plate
- Thomas has 163 hits, which ranks first among Washington hitters this season, while batting .268 with 65 extra-base hits.
- Among qualified batters in MLB, his batting average ranks 52nd, his on-base percentage ranks 97th, and he is 43rd in the league in slugging.
- In 71.2% of his 153 games this season, Thomas has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 43 multi-hit games.
- He has hit a home run in 26 games this year (17.0%), homering in 4.1% of his chances at the plate.
- Thomas has an RBI in 56 of 153 games this year, with multiple RBI in 21 of them. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in seven contests.
- He has scored in 52.3% of his games this season (80 of 153), with two or more runs 15 times (9.8%).
Lane Thomas Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|77
|GP
|76
|.312
|AVG
|.226
|.354
|OBP
|.282
|.534
|SLG
|.406
|35
|XBH
|30
|15
|HR
|12
|51
|RBI
|34
|70/16
|K/BB
|101/20
|14
|SB
|6
Orioles Pitching Rankings
- The Orioles pitching staff is 16th in MLB with a collective 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Orioles' 3.97 team ERA ranks eighth among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Orioles pitchers combine to surrender 176 home runs (1.1 per game), the eighth-fewest in baseball.
- Rodriguez gets the start for the Orioles, his 23rd of the season. He is 6-4 with a 4.49 ERA and 124 strikeouts in 116 1/3 innings pitched.
- The right-hander's most recent time out came on Thursday against the Cleveland Guardians, when he went five innings, surrendering two earned runs while giving up five hits.
- The 23-year-old has a 4.49 ERA and 9.6 strikeouts per nine innings across 22 games this season, while allowing a batting average of .256 to his opponents.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.