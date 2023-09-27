On Wednesday, Luis Garcia (.487 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 186 points above season-long percentage) and the Washington Nationals play the Baltimore Orioles, whose starting pitcher will be Grayson Rodriguez. First pitch is at 6:35 PM ET.

In his most recent game, he went 1-for-2 against the Orioles.

Game Day: Wednesday, September 27, 2023

MASN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1000)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1000) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +270)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +270) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +195)

Garcia has 16 doubles, four triples, nine home runs and 25 walks while hitting .266.

Garcia enters this game on a six-game hitting streak. Over the course of his last outings, he's hitting .450 with one homer.

Garcia has picked up a hit in 67 of 117 games this season, with multiple hits 39 times.

He has gone deep in 7.7% of his games this year, and 1.9% of his plate appearances.

Garcia has had at least one RBI in 29.1% of his games this season (34 of 117), with more than one RBI 12 times (10.3%). He has also been responsible for three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

He has scored in 44 games this year (37.6%), including 12 multi-run games (10.3%).

Home Away 62 GP 55 .259 AVG .274 .286 OBP .317 .377 SLG .389 15 XBH 14 4 HR 5 19 RBI 30 23/10 K/BB 37/15 4 SB 5

