Wednesday's contest at Oriole Park at Camden Yards has the Baltimore Orioles (98-59) squaring off against the Washington Nationals (69-89) at 6:35 PM (on September 27). Our computer prediction projects a 6-4 win for the Orioles, who is a small favorite based on our model.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Orioles will send Grayson Rodriguez (6-4) to the mound, while Patrick Corbin (10-14) will take the ball for the Nationals.

Nationals vs. Orioles Game Info & Odds

When: Wednesday, September 27, 2023 at 6:35 PM ET

Oriole Park at Camden Yards in Baltimore, Maryland How to Watch on TV: MASN

Nationals vs. Orioles Score Prediction

Our pick for this game is Orioles 6, Nationals 4.

Total Prediction for Nationals vs. Orioles

Total Prediction: Over 8 runs

Nationals Performance Insights

The Nationals have played as the underdog in eight of their past 10 games and have gone 2-6 in those contests.

When it comes to the total, Washington and its foes are 5-5-0 in its last 10 contests.

The Nationals' ATS record is 2-3-0 over their previous 10 contests (five of those games had runlines set by bookmakers).

The Nationals have been victorious in 58, or 41.1%, of the 141 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

This year, Washington has won four of 13 games when listed as at least +200 or worse on the moneyline.

The Nationals have an implied victory probability of 33.3% according to the moneyline set by oddsmakers for this matchup.

Washington scores the 21st-most runs in baseball (676 total, 4.3 per game).

The Nationals have pitched to a 4.99 ERA this season, which ranks 27th in baseball.

Nationals Schedule