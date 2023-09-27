Patrick Corbin will take the mound for the Washington Nationals in the final of a two-game series against the Baltimore Orioles and Adley Rutschman on Wednesday at 6:35 PM ET.

Sign up for Fubo to watch this matchup and make sure you don't miss any of the action all season long!

Bet with theKing of Sportsbooks and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Nationals vs. Orioles Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Wednesday, September 27, 2023

Wednesday, September 27, 2023 Time: 6:35 PM ET

6:35 PM ET TV Channel: MASN

MASN Location: Baltimore, Maryland

Baltimore, Maryland Venue: Oriole Park at Camden Yards

Oriole Park at Camden Yards Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Read More About This Game

Nationals Batting & Pitching Performance

The Nationals' 146 home runs rank 29th in MLB this season.

Washington ranks 23rd in the majors with a .394 team slugging percentage.

The Nationals rank 12th in MLB with a .253 team batting average.

Washington has scored 676 runs (4.3 per game) this season, which ranks 21st in MLB.

The Nationals have the 23rd-ranked on-base percentage in MLB this season (.313).

The Nationals have shown patience at the plate this season with the second-best rate of strikeouts per game (7.1) among MLB offenses.

Washington strikes out just 7.7 batters per nine innings as a pitching staff, which ranks 28th in MLB.

Washington has pitched to a 4.99 ERA this season, which ranks 27th in baseball.

The Nationals have a combined 1.463 WHIP as a pitching staff, third-highest in MLB.

Nationals Probable Starting Pitcher

The Nationals will send Corbin (10-14) to the mound for his 32nd start this season.

The left-hander's last start was on Friday, when he tossed 4 1/3 innings while giving up five earned runs on five hits in a matchup with the Atlanta Braves.

In 31 starts this season, he's earned 14 quality starts.

In 31 starts this season, Corbin has lasted five or more innings 28 times, with an average of 5.6 innings per appearance.

He has two appearances this season with zero earned runs allowed out of his 31 chances this season.

Nationals Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Nationals Starter Opponent Starter 9/21/2023 Braves L 10-3 Home Jake Irvin Max Fried 9/22/2023 Braves L 9-6 Home Patrick Corbin Charlie Morton 9/24/2023 Braves W 3-2 Home Jackson Rutledge Allan Winans 9/24/2023 Braves L 8-5 Home Joan Adon Spencer Strider 9/26/2023 Orioles L 1-0 Away Josiah Gray Kyle Bradish 9/27/2023 Orioles - Away Patrick Corbin Grayson Rodriguez 9/29/2023 Braves - Away Trevor Williams Kyle Wright 9/30/2023 Braves - Away Jackson Rutledge Spencer Strider 10/1/2023 Braves - Away Joan Adon Bryce Elder

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.