How to Watch the Nationals vs. Orioles Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for September 27
Patrick Corbin will take the mound for the Washington Nationals in the final of a two-game series against the Baltimore Orioles and Adley Rutschman on Wednesday at 6:35 PM ET.
Nationals vs. Orioles Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Wednesday, September 27, 2023
- Time: 6:35 PM ET
- TV Channel: MASN
- Location: Baltimore, Maryland
- Venue: Oriole Park at Camden Yards
Nationals Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Nationals' 146 home runs rank 29th in MLB this season.
- Washington ranks 23rd in the majors with a .394 team slugging percentage.
- The Nationals rank 12th in MLB with a .253 team batting average.
- Washington has scored 676 runs (4.3 per game) this season, which ranks 21st in MLB.
- The Nationals have the 23rd-ranked on-base percentage in MLB this season (.313).
- The Nationals have shown patience at the plate this season with the second-best rate of strikeouts per game (7.1) among MLB offenses.
- Washington strikes out just 7.7 batters per nine innings as a pitching staff, which ranks 28th in MLB.
- Washington has pitched to a 4.99 ERA this season, which ranks 27th in baseball.
- The Nationals have a combined 1.463 WHIP as a pitching staff, third-highest in MLB.
Nationals Probable Starting Pitcher
- The Nationals will send Corbin (10-14) to the mound for his 32nd start this season.
- The left-hander's last start was on Friday, when he tossed 4 1/3 innings while giving up five earned runs on five hits in a matchup with the Atlanta Braves.
- In 31 starts this season, he's earned 14 quality starts.
- In 31 starts this season, Corbin has lasted five or more innings 28 times, with an average of 5.6 innings per appearance.
- He has two appearances this season with zero earned runs allowed out of his 31 chances this season.
Nationals Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Nationals Starter
|Opponent Starter
|9/21/2023
|Braves
|L 10-3
|Home
|Jake Irvin
|Max Fried
|9/22/2023
|Braves
|L 9-6
|Home
|Patrick Corbin
|Charlie Morton
|9/24/2023
|Braves
|W 3-2
|Home
|Jackson Rutledge
|Allan Winans
|9/24/2023
|Braves
|L 8-5
|Home
|Joan Adon
|Spencer Strider
|9/26/2023
|Orioles
|L 1-0
|Away
|Josiah Gray
|Kyle Bradish
|9/27/2023
|Orioles
|-
|Away
|Patrick Corbin
|Grayson Rodriguez
|9/29/2023
|Braves
|-
|Away
|Trevor Williams
|Kyle Wright
|9/30/2023
|Braves
|-
|Away
|Jackson Rutledge
|Spencer Strider
|10/1/2023
|Braves
|-
|Away
|Joan Adon
|Bryce Elder
