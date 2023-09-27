Adley Rutschman and the Baltimore Orioles (98-59) will take on Lane Thomas and the Washington Nationals (69-89) at Oriole Park at Camden Yards on Wednesday, September 27. First pitch is scheduled for 6:35 PM ET.

The Orioles are the favorite in this one, at -250, while the underdog Nationals have +200 odds to upset. The contest's over/under is set at 8 runs.

Nationals vs. Orioles Time and TV Channel

Date: Wednesday, September 27, 2023

Wednesday, September 27, 2023 Time: 6:35 PM ET

6:35 PM ET TV: MASN

MASN Location: Baltimore, Maryland

Baltimore, Maryland Venue: Oriole Park at Camden Yards

Oriole Park at Camden Yards Probable Pitchers: Grayson Rodriguez - BAL (6-4, 4.49 ERA) vs Patrick Corbin - WSH (10-14, 5.18 ERA)

Nationals vs. Orioles Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Here's a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup listed on multiple sportsbooks.

Orioles Moneyline Nationals Moneyline Run Line Total BetMGM -250 +200 - 8 Bet on this game with BetMGM

Nationals vs. Orioles Betting Trends and Insights

The Orioles have entered the game as favorites 78 times this season and won 53, or 67.9%, of those games.

The Orioles have a 5-1 record (winning 83.3% of their games) when playing as moneyline favorites of -250 or shorter.

The moneyline for this contest implies a 71.4% chance of a victory for Baltimore.

The Orioles went 3-2 across the five games they were favored on the moneyline in their last 10 matchups.

In its last 10 outings (all had set totals), Baltimore combined with its opponents to hit the over on the total four times.

The Nationals have been underdogs in 141 games this season and have come away with the win 58 times (41.1%) in those contests.

The Nationals have a win-loss record of 4-9 when favored by +200 or worse by oddsmakers this year.

The Nationals have played as underdogs in eight of their past 10 games and won two of those contests.

When it comes to hitting the over, Washington and its opponents are 5-5-0 in the last 10 games with a total.

Nationals vs. Orioles Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Joey Meneses 0.5 (-238) 1.5 (+150) 0.5 (+950) 0.5 (+210) Luis Garcia 0.5 (-222) 0.5 (-222) 0.5 (+1000) 0.5 (+260) Dominic Smith 0.5 (-161) 0.5 (-161) 0.5 (+800) 0.5 (+260) Keibert Ruiz 0.5 (-175) 0.5 (-175) 0.5 (+800) 0.5 (+240) Lane Thomas 0.5 (-200) 0.5 (-200) 0.5 (+850) 0.5 (+240)

Nationals Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL East Rank Win World Series +100000 18th 4th

