As of September 28 the Washington Commanders' odds of winning the Super Bowl, +12500, rank them 23rd in the NFL.

Commanders Super Bowl Odds

Odds to Win the NFC East: +1600

+1600 Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +12500

Commanders Super Bowl Odds Insights

The Commanders' Super Bowl odds (+12500) place them just 23rd in the league, but according to computer rankings they are 21st.

The Commanders' Super Bowl odds have fallen from +8000 at the beginning of the season to +12500, the ninth-biggest change among all teams.

The Commanders' chances of winning the Super Bowl, based on their odds, are 0.8%.

Washington Betting Insights

Washington hasn won once against the spread this year.

One of the Commanders' three games this season has gone over the point total.

The Commanders have been listed as the moneyline favorite just one other time this season, a game they won.

Washington has split the two games it has played as underdogs this season.

The Commanders are averaging 288.7 yards per game on offense this year (23rd in NFL), and they are surrendering 331.7 yards per game (14th) on the other side of the ball.

The Commanders are totaling 19.3 points per game offensively this season (19th in NFL), and they are giving up 28.7 points per game (27th) on the other side of the ball.

Commanders Impact Players

Brian Robinson Jr. has run for 216 yards (72.0 per game) and two TDs in three games.

Also, Robinson has three catches for 49 yards and one touchdown.

In three games, Sam Howell has passed for 671 yards (223.7 per game), with three touchdowns and five interceptions, completing 65.7%.

On the ground, Howell has scored one TD and picked up 42 yards.

Terry McLaurin has 13 receptions for 126 yards (42.0 per game) and one TD in three games.

In the passing game, Curtis Samuel has scored zero times, catching 10 balls for 127 yards (42.3 per game).

As a key defensive contributor, the Commanders' Montez Sweat has registered 10 tackles, 3.0 TFL, and three sacks in his three games.

Commanders Player Futures

2023-24 Commanders NFL Schedule

Week Date Opponent Result Opp. Super Bowl Odds 1 September 10 Cardinals W 20-16 +50000 2 September 17 @ Broncos W 35-33 +20000 3 September 24 Bills L 37-3 +900 4 October 1 @ Eagles - +700 5 October 5 Bears - +40000 6 October 15 @ Falcons - +5000 7 October 22 @ Giants - +12500 8 October 29 Eagles - +700 9 November 5 @ Patriots - +8000 10 November 12 @ Seahawks - +4000 11 November 19 Giants - +12500 12 November 23 @ Cowboys - +1000 13 December 3 Dolphins - +900 BYE - - - - 15 December 17 @ Rams - +10000 16 December 24 @ Jets - +15000 17 December 31 49ers - +550 18 January 7 Cowboys - +1000

Odds are current as of September 28 at 7:13 PM ET. Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.