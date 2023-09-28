Tulsa vs. Temple Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - Thursday, September 28
In the contest between the Tulsa Golden Hurricane and Temple Owls on Thursday, September 28 at 7:30 PM, our projection model expects the Golden Hurricane to come away with the victory. Looking for projections on the final score, spread, and point total, too? Find a full game projection below.
Tulsa vs. Temple Predictions and Picks
|ATS Pick
|Total Pick
|Score Prediction
|Tulsa (-3.5)
|Under (55.5)
|Tulsa 28, Temple 23
Tulsa Betting Info (2023)
- The Golden Hurricane have a 62.3% chance to win this matchup based on the moneyline's implied probability.
- The Golden Hurricane have two wins against the spread this year.
- Tulsa is winless against the spread when it has played as 3.5-point or greater favorites (0-1).
- One Golden Hurricane game (out of four) has gone over the point total this year.
- Tulsa games have had an average of 58.0 points this season, 2.5 points higher than the over/under for this matchup.
Temple Betting Info (2023)
- The implied probability of a win by the Owls based on the moneyline is 41.7%.
- The Owls have compiled a 0-2-0 record against the spread this season.
- Temple has not yet covered the spread as underdogs of 3.5 points or more this season (0-1).
- In Owls two games with a set total, one has hit the over (50%).
- The average point total for the Temple this season is 4.5 points lower than this game's over/under.
Golden Hurricane vs. Owls 2023 Scoring Insights
|Pts
|Pts Allowed
|Home Pts
|Home Pts Allowed
|Away Pts
|Away Pts Allowed
|Tulsa
|22.8
|32.5
|29.5
|36.5
|16.0
|28.5
|Temple
|19.8
|26.8
|24.0
|23.7
|7.0
|36.0
