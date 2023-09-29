If your plans this week include seeing the local high school football games in Alexandria County, Virginia, then there are some important details you need to know. Find out how to watch or stream this week's high-school action in the article below.

    • Alexandria County, Virginia High School Football Games This Week

    West Springfield High School at Alexandria City High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 29
    • Location: Alexandria, VA
    • Conference: District 4
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Fairfax High School at West Potomac High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 29
    • Location: Alexandria, VA
    • Conference: District 4
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Mount Vernon High School at Justice High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 29
    • Location: Falls Church, VA
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Edison High School at Lewis High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 29
    • Location: Springfield, VA
    • Conference: District 5
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Hayfield Secondary School at Falls Church High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 29
    • Location: Falls Church, VA
    • Conference: District 5
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

