After going 1-for-4 in his most recent game, C.J. Abrams and the Washington Nationals take on the Atlanta Braves (who will hand the ball to Allan Winans) at 7:20 PM ET on Friday.

In his last appearance, he went 1-for-4 against the Orioles.

C.J. Abrams Game Info & Props vs. the Braves

Game Day: Friday, September 29, 2023

Friday, September 29, 2023 Game Time: 7:20 PM ET

7:20 PM ET Stadium: Truist Park

Truist Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Braves Starter: Allan Winans

Allan Winans TV Channel: BSSE

BSSE Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +180)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +180) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -105)

C.J. Abrams At The Plate

Abrams is hitting .245 with 27 doubles, six triples, 18 home runs and 32 walks.

Abrams has had a hit in 90 of 147 games this season (61.2%), including multiple hits 37 times (25.2%).

He has hit a home run in 11.6% of his games this year, and 3% of his chances at the plate.

In 27.2% of his games this year, Abrams has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 10.9% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in six contests.

In 42.9% of his games this season (63 of 147), he has scored, and in 16 of those games (10.9%) he has scored more than once.

C.J. Abrams Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 74 GP 72 .258 AVG .232 .326 OBP .276 .438 SLG .393 28 XBH 23 9 HR 9 34 RBI 29 52/22 K/BB 63/10 23 SB 21

Braves Pitching Rankings