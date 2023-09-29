Is there high school football on the agenda this week in Fairfax County, Virginia? You bet there is. To ensure you don't miss a snap, we have details on how to watch the games in the article below.

    • Fairfax County, Virginia High School Football Games This Week

    Chantilly High School at South Lakes High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 29
    • Location: Reston, VA
    • Conference: District 1
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    West Springfield High School at Alexandria City High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 29
    • Location: Alexandria, VA
    • Conference: District 4
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Fairfax High School at West Potomac High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 29
    • Location: Alexandria, VA
    • Conference: District 4
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Yorktown High School at Centreville High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 29
    • Location: Clifton, VA
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    South County High School at Madison High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 29
    • Location: Vienna, VA
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    W. T. Woodson High School at Lake Braddock High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 29
    • Location: Burke, VA
    • Conference: District 4
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Edison High School at Lewis High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 29
    • Location: Springfield, VA
    • Conference: District 5
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

