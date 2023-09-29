Virginia High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Fairfax County This Week
Published: Sep. 27, 2023 at 11:24 PM EDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Is there high school football on the agenda this week in Fairfax County, Virginia? You bet there is. To ensure you don't miss a snap, we have details on how to watch the games in the article below.
Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Other Games in Virginia This Week
Fairfax County, Virginia High School Football Games This Week
Chantilly High School at South Lakes High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 29
- Location: Reston, VA
- Conference: District 1
- How to Stream: Watch Here
West Springfield High School at Alexandria City High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 29
- Location: Alexandria, VA
- Conference: District 4
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Fairfax High School at West Potomac High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 29
- Location: Alexandria, VA
- Conference: District 4
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Yorktown High School at Centreville High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 29
- Location: Clifton, VA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
South County High School at Madison High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 29
- Location: Vienna, VA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
W. T. Woodson High School at Lake Braddock High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 29
- Location: Burke, VA
- Conference: District 4
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Edison High School at Lewis High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 29
- Location: Springfield, VA
- Conference: District 5
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.