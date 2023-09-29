Is there high school football on the agenda this week in Fairfax County, Virginia? You bet there is. To ensure you don't miss a snap, we have details on how to watch the games in the article below.

Fairfax County, Virginia High School Football Games This Week

Chantilly High School at South Lakes High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 29

Location: Reston, VA

Conference: District 1

District 1 How to Stream: Watch Here

West Springfield High School at Alexandria City High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 29

Location: Alexandria, VA

Conference: District 4

District 4 How to Stream: Watch Here

Fairfax High School at West Potomac High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 29

Location: Alexandria, VA

Conference: District 4

District 4 How to Stream: Watch Here

Yorktown High School at Centreville High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 29

Location: Clifton, VA

Clifton, VA How to Stream: Watch Here

South County High School at Madison High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 29

Location: Vienna, VA

Vienna, VA How to Stream: Watch Here

W. T. Woodson High School at Lake Braddock High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 29

Location: Burke, VA

Conference: District 4

District 4 How to Stream: Watch Here

Edison High School at Lewis High School