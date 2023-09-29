Virginia High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Falls Church County This Week
Published: Sep. 27, 2023 at 11:21 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
In Falls Church County, Virginia, there are attractive high school football matchups on the schedule this week. Information on how to watch them is available below.
Falls Church County, Virginia High School Football Games This Week
Mount Vernon High School at Justice High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 29
- Location: Falls Church, VA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Hayfield Secondary School at Falls Church High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 29
- Location: Falls Church, VA
- Conference: District 5
- How to Stream: Watch Here
