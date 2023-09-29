On Friday, Joey Meneses (.238 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 86 points below season-long percentage) and the Washington Nationals face the Atlanta Braves, whose starting pitcher will be Allan Winans. First pitch is at 7:20 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0-for-4) against the Orioles.

Joey Meneses Game Info & Props vs. the Braves

Game Day: Friday, September 29, 2023

Friday, September 29, 2023 Game Time: 7:20 PM ET

7:20 PM ET Stadium: Truist Park

Truist Park

Braves Starter: Allan Winans

Allan Winans TV Channel: BSSE

BSSE Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)

Joey Meneses At The Plate

Meneses leads Washington with an OBP of .324, plus a team-best slugging percentage of .404.

Among qualified hitters in MLB action, he ranks 27th in batting average, 81st in on-base percentage, and 100th in slugging.

Meneses has gotten a hit in 103 of 150 games this year (68.7%), including 45 multi-hit games (30.0%).

Looking at the 150 games he has played this season, he's homered in 11 of them (7.3%), and in 2% of his trips to the dish.

In 34.7% of his games this year, Meneses has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 13.3% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in 11 contests.

In 38.7% of his games this season (58 of 150), he has scored, and in 10 of those games (6.7%) he has scored more than once.

Joey Meneses Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 79 GP 71 .280 AVG .273 .325 OBP .323 .423 SLG .384 27 XBH 22 8 HR 5 44 RBI 43 60/18 K/BB 67/20 0 SB 0

