Keibert Ruiz vs. Braves Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 29
Published: Sep. 29, 2023 at 6:36 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Friday, Keibert Ruiz (.279 slugging percentage in past 10 games, with no home runs) and the Washington Nationals play the Atlanta Braves, whose starting pitcher will be Allan Winans. First pitch is at 7:20 PM ET.
In his most recent appearance, he had two hits (going 2-for-4) against the Orioles.
Keibert Ruiz Game Info & Props vs. the Braves
- Game Day: Friday, September 29, 2023
- Game Time: 7:20 PM ET
- Stadium: Truist Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Braves Starter: Allan Winans
- TV Channel: BSSE
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)
Discover More About This Game
Keibert Ruiz At The Plate
- Ruiz has 22 doubles, 17 home runs and 31 walks while batting .256.
- Ruiz will look to extend his four-game hitting streak. He's batting .333 over the course of his last games.
- Ruiz has gotten a hit in 86 of 133 games this season (64.7%), including 33 multi-hit games (24.8%).
- In 16 games this year, he has gone deep (12.0%, and 3.1% of his trips to the dish).
- In 32.3% of his games this year, Ruiz has driven in at least one run. In 15 of those games (11.3%) he recorded two or more RBI, while he was responsible for three or more of his team's runs in five contests.
- He has scored at least once 44 times this season (33.1%), including four games with multiple runs (3.0%).
Keibert Ruiz Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|65
|GP
|67
|.248
|AVG
|.264
|.284
|OBP
|.326
|.374
|SLG
|.425
|20
|XBH
|19
|6
|HR
|11
|30
|RBI
|33
|32/9
|K/BB
|26/22
|0
|SB
|1
Braves Pitching Rankings
- The Braves pitching staff is second in MLB with a collective 9.5 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Braves have a 4.13 team ERA that ranks 13th across all league pitching staffs.
- The Braves give up the 10th-fewest home runs in baseball (182 total, 1.1 per game).
- Winans makes the start for the Braves, his sixth of the season. He is 1-2 with a 4.33 ERA and 32 strikeouts through 27 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his last appearance on Sunday, the right-hander went five innings against the Washington Nationals, giving up two earned runs while surrendering seven hits.
- The 28-year-old has put up an ERA of 4.33, with 10.7 strikeouts per nine innings, in five games this season. Opposing hitters have a .290 batting average against him.
