Lane Thomas vs. Braves Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 29
Published: Sep. 29, 2023 at 6:32 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
On Friday, Lane Thomas (hitting .175 in his past 10 games) and the Washington Nationals face the Atlanta Braves, whose starting pitcher will be Allan Winans. First pitch is at 7:20 PM ET.
In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0-for-4) against the Orioles.
Lane Thomas Game Info & Props vs. the Braves
- Game Day: Friday, September 29, 2023
- Game Time: 7:20 PM ET
- Stadium: Truist Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Braves Starter: Allan Winans
- TV Channel: BSSE
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)
Read More About This Game
Lane Thomas At The Plate
- Thomas leads Washington with 163 hits, batting .266 this season with 65 extra-base hits.
- Among qualified hitters in MLB action, he ranks 55th in batting average, 100th in on-base percentage, and 47th in slugging.
- In 70.8% of his 154 games this season, Thomas has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 43 multi-hit games.
- He has hit a home run in 26 games this year (16.9%), leaving the park in 4.1% of his trips to the plate.
- In 56 games this year (36.4%), Thomas has picked up an RBI, and in 21 of those games (13.6%) he had more than one. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in seven contests.
- He has scored in 80 games this season, with multiple runs 15 times.
Lane Thomas Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|77
|GP
|77
|.312
|AVG
|.223
|.354
|OBP
|.279
|.534
|SLG
|.401
|35
|XBH
|30
|15
|HR
|12
|51
|RBI
|34
|70/16
|K/BB
|103/20
|14
|SB
|6
Braves Pitching Rankings
- The 9.5 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Braves pitching staff ranks second in MLB.
- The Braves have a 4.13 team ERA that ranks 13th among all league pitching staffs.
- Braves pitchers combine to give up the 10th-fewest home runs in baseball (182 total, 1.1 per game).
- Winans gets the start for the Braves, his sixth of the season. He is 1-2 with a 4.33 ERA and 32 strikeouts in 27 2/3 innings pitched.
- The righty last pitched on Sunday against the Washington Nationals, when he went five innings, allowing two earned runs while giving up seven hits.
- The 28-year-old has amassed an ERA of 4.33, with 10.7 strikeouts per nine innings, in five games this season. Opponents have a .290 batting average against him.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.