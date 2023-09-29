On Friday, Luis Garcia (.657 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including two home runs) and the Washington Nationals play the Atlanta Braves, whose starting pitcher will be Allan Winans. First pitch is at 7:20 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0-for-2) against the Orioles.

Luis Garcia Game Info & Props vs. the Braves

Game Day: Friday, September 29, 2023

Friday, September 29, 2023 Game Time: 7:20 PM ET

7:20 PM ET Stadium: Truist Park

Braves Starter: Allan Winans

Allan Winans TV Channel: BSSE

BSSE Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +180)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +180) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)

Luis Garcia At The Plate

Garcia is hitting .265 with 16 doubles, four triples, nine home runs and 25 walks.

In 67 of 118 games this year (56.8%) Garcia has picked up a hit, and in 39 of those games he had more than one (33.1%).

In 7.6% of his games this year, he has homered, and 1.9% of his trips to the dish.

Garcia has driven in a run in 34 games this year (28.8%), including 12 games with more than one RBI (10.2%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

He has scored in 44 games this year (37.3%), including multiple runs in 12 games.

Luis Garcia Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 62 GP 56 .259 AVG .271 .286 OBP .314 .377 SLG .386 15 XBH 14 4 HR 5 19 RBI 30 23/10 K/BB 37/15 4 SB 5

Braves Pitching Rankings