If you reside in Manassas County, Virginia and try to stay on top of all the local high school football action, you've come to the right place. Below, we provide all the details you need for how to watch the games this week.

    Manassas County, Virginia High School Football Games This Week

    Freedom High School - South Riding at Osbourn High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 29
    • Location: Manassas, VA
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Unity Reed High School at Battlefield High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 29
    • Location: Haymarket, VA
    • Conference: Cedar Run
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Osbourn Park High School at Patriot High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 29
    • Location: Nokesville, VA
    • Conference: Cedar Run
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

