If you're looking for how to watch high school football in Martinsville County, Virginia this week, we've got the information below.

    • Martinsville County, Virginia High School Football Games This Week

    Martinsville High School at Tunstall High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 29
    • Location: Dry Fork, VA
    • Conference: Piedmont
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

