The Atlanta Braves (103-56) aim to extend their four-game winning streak when they play the Washington Nationals (69-90) on Friday at 7:20 PM ET, at Truist Park.

The Braves will give the ball to Allan Winans (1-2, 4.33 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 2 on the season, and the Nationals will turn to Trevor Williams (6-10, 5.55 ERA).

Nationals vs. Braves Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Friday, September 29, 2023

Time: 7:20 PM ET

TV: BSSE

Location: Atlanta, Georgia

Venue: Truist Park

Probable Pitchers: Winans - ATL (1-2, 4.33 ERA) vs Williams - WSH (6-10, 5.55 ERA)

Nationals Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Trevor Williams

Williams (6-10) gets the starting nod for the Nationals in his 30th start of the season. He's put together a 5.55 ERA in 141 2/3 innings pitched, with 107 strikeouts.

In his last time out on Saturday, Sept. 16 against the Milwaukee Brewers, the righty tossed two innings, giving up three earned runs while surrendering five hits.

In 29 games this season, the 31-year-old has put up an ERA of 5.55, with 6.8 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are batting .297 against him.

Williams is looking to collect his sixth quality start of the year in this game.

Williams is trying to secure his 19th start of five or more innings this season in this game.

In four of his appearances this season he did not surrender an earned run.

Trevor Williams vs. Braves

The opposing Braves offense has a collective .275 batting average, and is first in the league with 1506 total hits and first in MLB action with 927 runs scored. They have the first-ranked slugging percentage (.502) and are first in all of MLB with 304 home runs.

In five innings over one appearance against the Braves this season, Williams has a 3.6 ERA and a 1.6 WHIP while his opponents are batting .318.

Braves Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Allan Winans

Winans (1-2) will take the mound for the Braves, his sixth start of the season.

The right-hander gave up two earned runs and allowed seven hits in five innings pitched against the Washington Nationals on Sunday.

The 28-year-old has pitched to a 4.33 ERA this season with 10.7 strikeouts per nine innings compared to 2 walks per nine across five games.

He has started five games this season, earning a quality start (6 or more IP, 3 or fewer ER) in two of them.

Winans has two starts in a row of five innings or more.

In five appearances this season, he has finished one without allowing an earned run.

Allan Winans vs. Nationals

The Nationals are batting .253 this season, 12th in MLB. They have a team slugging percentage of .393 (23rd in the league) with 146 home runs.

The Nationals have gone 7-for-19 with three doubles and two RBI in one game against the right-hander this season.

