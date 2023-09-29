If you're questioning how to watch this week's local high school football action in Russell County, Virginia, keep your browser fixed on this page. The details you need are outlined below.

    • Russell County, Virginia High School Football Games This Week

    Lebanon High School at John Battle High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 29
    • Location: Bristol, VA
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Chilhowie High School at Honaker High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 29
    • Location: Honaker, VA
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Northwood High School at Castlewood High School

    • Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on September 29
    • Location: Castlewood, VA
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

