Virginia High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Scott County This Week
Published: Sep. 27, 2023 at 11:25 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Rally behind your favorite local high school football team in Scott County, Virginia this week by tuning in and catching every play. Info on how to watch all of the high-school action can be located below.
Scott County, Virginia High School Football Games This Week
Union High School at Twin Springs High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 29
- Location: Nickelsville, VA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Lee High School at Rye Cove High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 29
- Location: Duffield, VA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
