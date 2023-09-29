Virginia High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Southampton County This Week
Published: Sep. 27, 2023 at 11:21 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
In Southampton County, Virginia, there are interesting high school football matchups on the calendar this week. the inside scoop on how to stream them is available in this article.
Southampton County, Virginia High School Football Games This Week
Southampton High School at Sussex Central High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 29
- Location: Sussex, VA
- Conference: Tri-Rivers
- How to Stream: Watch Here
