C.J. Abrams vs. Braves Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 30
Published: Sep. 30, 2023 at 6:34 AM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
After batting .250 with five doubles, a triple, four walks and six RBI in his past 10 games, C.J. Abrams and the Washington Nationals face the Atlanta Braves (who will hand the ball to Spencer Strider) at 7:20 PM ET on Saturday.
He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0-for-5) against the Braves.
C.J. Abrams Game Info & Props vs. the Braves
- Game Day: Saturday, September 30, 2023
- Game Time: 7:20 PM ET
- Stadium: Truist Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Braves Starter: Spencer Strider
- TV Channel: BSSE
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)
Explore More About This Game
C.J. Abrams At The Plate
- Abrams is batting .243 with 27 doubles, six triples, 18 home runs and 32 walks.
- In 60.8% of his games this year (90 of 148), Abrams has picked up at least one hit, and in 37 of those games (25.0%) he recorded more than one.
- In 11.5% of his games this season, he has gone deep, and 3% of his trips to the plate.
- Abrams has had an RBI in 40 games this year (27.0%), including 16 multi-RBI outings (10.8%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in six contests.
- He has scored in 63 games this season (42.6%), including multiple runs in 16 games.
C.J. Abrams Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|74
|GP
|73
|.258
|AVG
|.228
|.326
|OBP
|.272
|.438
|SLG
|.386
|28
|XBH
|23
|9
|HR
|9
|34
|RBI
|29
|52/22
|K/BB
|65/10
|23
|SB
|21
Braves Pitching Rankings
- The Braves pitching staff is second in the league with a collective 9.5 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Braves have the 15th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (4.15).
- Braves pitchers combine to allow 187 total home runs at a rate of 1.2 per game (to rank 12th in the league).
- Strider (19-5) takes the mound for the Braves in his 32nd start of the season. He has a 3.86 ERA in 181 2/3 innings pitched, with 274 strikeouts.
- In his most recent time out on Sunday against the Washington Nationals, the righty tossed 5 2/3 innings, allowing four earned runs while surrendering seven hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season, the 24-year-old's 3.86 ERA ranks 27th, 1.073 WHIP ranks seventh, and 13.6 K/9 ranks first.
