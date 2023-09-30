Based on our computer projection model, the Richmond Spiders will take down the Hampton Pirates when the two teams match up at E. Claiborne Robins Stadium on Saturday, September 30, which starts at 2:00 PM. For our predictions on the spead, point total, and final score, see the rest of the article below.

Hampton vs. Richmond Predictions and Picks

Spread Prediction Total Prediction Score Prediction Richmond (-8.8) 49.8 Richmond 29, Hampton 21

Hampton Betting Info (2022)

The Pirates won five games against the spread last season, while failing to cover five times.

The Pirates and their opponent combined to go over the point total five out of 10 times last year.

Richmond Betting Info (2023)

The Spiders are winless against the spread this season.

All two of the Spiders' games have gone over the point total this season.

Pirates vs. Spiders 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Richmond 20.5 21.8 24 11.5 17 32 Hampton 31 32 23 31 -- --

