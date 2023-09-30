The Richmond Spiders (2-2) meet a familiar opponent when they visit the Hampton Pirates (2-1) on Saturday, September 30, 2023 at E. Claiborne Robins Stadium in a CAA showdown.

Richmond ranks 84th in scoring offense (20.5 points per game) and 30th in scoring defense (21.8 points allowed per game) this year. From an offensive standpoint, Hampton is generating 31 points per contest (33rd-ranked). It ranks 89th in the FCS on the other side of the ball (32 points surrendered per game).

Hampton vs. Richmond Game Info

Date: Saturday, September 30, 2023

Saturday, September 30, 2023 Time: 2:00 PM ET

2:00 PM ET Channel: FloSports

Richmond, Virginia Venue: E. Claiborne Robins Stadium

How to Watch Week 5 Games

Hampton vs. Richmond Key Statistics

Hampton Richmond 413 (71st) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 291.5 (85th) 380.7 (42nd) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 294.3 (48th) 254 (8th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 130.3 (80th) 159 (94th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 161.3 (91st) 0 (1st) Turnovers (Rank) 1 (57th) 0 (65th) Takeaways (Rank) 2 (22nd)

Hampton Stats Leaders

Christofer Zellous has racked up 477 yards (159 ypg) while completing 55.9% of his passes and tossing five touchdown passes with four interceptions this season. He's also run for 203 yards with four touchdowns.

Elijah Burris is his team's leading rusher with 33 carries for 314 yards, or 104.7 per game. He's found the end zone one time on the ground, as well.

Darran Butts has rushed for 252 yards on 38 carries with three touchdowns.

Paul Woods has collected 13 receptions this season and his team-high yardage total sits at 174 (58 yards per game). He's been targeted 15 times and has one touchdown.

Romon Copeland has caught six passes and compiled 109 receiving yards (36.3 per game).

TK Paisant has racked up 97 reciving yards (32.3 ypg) and three touchdowns this season.

Richmond Stats Leaders

Kyle Wickersham has compiled 517 yards (129.3 ypg) on 59-of-77 passing with two touchdowns compared to one interception this season. In addition, he's added 58 rushing yards (14.5 ypg) on 36 carries while scoring one touchdown on the ground.

The team's top rusher, Savon Smith, has carried the ball 42 times for 184 yards (46 per game), scoring two times.

Milan Howard has carried the ball 25 times for 104 yards (26 per game) and one touchdown.

Nick DeGennaro's leads his squad with 225 yards as a receiver. He's racked up that yardage on 20 catches (out of 25 targets) and scored two touchdowns.

Jerry Garcia Jr. has put together a 155-yard season so far with one touchdown, reeling in 11 passes on 12 targets.

Ja'Vion Griffin has been the target of six passes and hauled in five receptions for 59 yards, an average of 14.8 yards per contest.

