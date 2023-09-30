In the game between the James Madison Dukes and South Alabama Jaguars on Saturday, September 30 at 12:00 PM, our projection system expects the Dukes to emerge victorious. Wanting projections on the final score, spread, and point total, too? Find a full game projection below.

James Madison vs. South Alabama Predictions and Picks

ATS Pick Total Pick Score Prediction James Madison (-3) Over (48.5) James Madison 32, South Alabama 25

James Madison Betting Info (2023)

The implied moneyline probability in this matchup gives the Dukes a 63.6% chance to win.

The Dukes have two wins against the spread this year.

James Madison has 1-2 ATS when playing as at least 3-point favorites.

James Madison has had two games (out of four) go over the total this year.

The over/under for this game is 48.5 points, 0.5 more than the average point total for James Madison games this season.

South Alabama Betting Info (2023)

The sportsbooks' moneyline implies a 40.8% chance of a victory for the Jaguars.

The Jaguars are 1-3-0 against the spread this season.

When they have played as at least 3-point underdogs this year, the Jaguars are 1-1 against the spread.

The Jaguars have gone over in two of four games with a set total (50%).

South Alabama games this year have averaged an over/under of 51.3 points, 2.8 more than the point total in this matchup.

Dukes vs. Jaguars 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed James Madison 33.8 22.5 38.0 3.0 32.3 29.0 South Alabama 28.8 23.8 32.5 25.5 25.0 22.0

